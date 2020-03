The guys over at CNET UK have posted a preview/review of Dell's XPS One desktop, and are giving it the thumbs up on design and capabilities but a thumbs down on price.

The XPS One is a pretty big deal for Dell. It's an all-in-one appliance not dissimilar to the Apple iMac. All the components are built into the monitor, so there's no ugly box sitting on or under the desk. Anyway, the preview is good: check it out by following the link. [CNET]