Dell's got a new 20-inch monitor. It's below our size-threshold for external displays here at Giz, but as Dell sells some of the best computer LCDs around, it's worth noting that this screen has a 2000:1 contrast ratio, better than the 1000:1 in their 22-incher.

It also has a 1680 x 1050 res, 4USB ports, a 102% colour gamut, a HDCP compliant DVI port for watching protected movies on, and that nice telescoping Dell stand. $289. [Dell , thanks E. Resley!]