How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Darth Vader Kicks Jedi Master's Arse With Crutch

A drunk guy dressed as Darth Vader, wielding a metal crutch, and probably making sounds like *swwoooshh* and *pew*pew*, assaulted and effectively kicked the arse of the founder of the first Jedi Church of England. The dork, a hairdresser called Barney Jones whose Jedi name is Master Hehol, was beaten down in his garden by the anonymous Vader while he was being interviewed for a documentary. Really. We mean this. The Jedi actually had this to say after the assault:

This wasn't a joke. This was serious.

No, crimper Master Hehol, this is not serious. This is just sad. Reportedly, the drunk Vader was neither a Gizmodo editor nor Eddie Izzard:


Again you ask? YES! [Daily Telegraph]

Note: for some reason, I first read wrench and did this image:

And then I got hungry, and had to do this one:

Trending Stories Right Now

china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles