DA on Trial For Building Kick Arse Gaming Rig With State Funds

A Rockwall County, Dallas district attorney named Ray Sumrow is being tried on charges of forgery, theft and records tampering relating to a computer he built as a backup server for his office. You see, this "backup server" he bought with state money was equipped with two hard drives, seven fans, high-end video and audio cards, WiFi and cables that glow under ultraviolet light (what, no flames paint job?).

The FBI also found incriminating evidence in the form of eBay transactions, emails, and a cheat sheet for a PC game. Although he has not been convicted of the crime yet—things look bleak for Mr Sumrow. Sure, he is an idiot—but you can understand where he is coming from. [Dallas News]

