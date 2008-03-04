Cyber Goggles Record and Tag Your World For Future Reference

Straight out of sci-fi and into reality, this pair of "cyber goggles," invented at the University of Tokyo, records everything you see as you wander through the day, then tells you where to find stuff later.

A computer analyses the video for recognisable objects: you know, a hammer, a mobile phone, a potted begonia, etc. To search for an item, you type in a keyword, and if located, a video of that item plays in the LCD screen positioned over your right eye.

The intended end product is a less bulky system that can help people locate lost belongings and maybe even assist in investigations and other visual searches. Naturally, though, the core of this whole system is insanely powerful visual recognition software, and until that works without a hitch, your just gonna have to remember where you left your car keys. [Pink Tentacle]