This gorgeous turntable is, believe it or not, handmade by hobbyist Mike Disher, who says he has a fascination for turntables and mechanical clock movements. Mounted on an acrylic plinth, his turntable uses just a VPI platter and Rega arm, whilst everything else is custom-made. He's also done his own interpretations of the Michell Syncro, and his first work, a take on a Rega P3, which he called the P3 Skeleton. Feast your eyes on Mike's work in the gallery below. [Inventive Guy via MAKE]