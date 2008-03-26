Cuckinetic Clock Tells Time Rube Goldberg-Style

I'm always fascinated by kinetic sculptures, which is why I like this clock by painter and sculptor George Rhodes. You tell the hours from the numbered cylinders that're picked up on that wheel, and the minutes from the pointer arm. It strikes the hours when the cylinder rolls down the track and hits a bell. I'd love to see it in action, but since it's a limited edition of 50, costing US$4,000, there's not much chance of that. If you do bag one of these 17-pound creations, it's signed by the artist himself. [George Rhodes via BBGadgets]