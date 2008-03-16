Crystal Icing Give Mario, Bowser SwaroskWii Treatment

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Crystal Icing is back with two more additions to their Swarovski encrusted Wii range. They previously bought us the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess edition, which looked remarkable. Well, they are obviously onto a winning formula; just checkout the new Super Smash Bros Brawl inspired Wii / Swarovski overkill artworks. Sure, they are excessive, but we have always wanted to see what Bowser looked like when he's all blinged out by 20,000 crystals. If you have had similar queries about Mario, jump in to put your curiosities aside.

Yeah, we wouldn't mind having these Wii sets beneath our TV, but we'd much rather keep the US$4,000 in our pocket. [Crystal Icing; Thanks, James.]

