Crocs Now Making Shoe-Themed Mobile Phone Holsters

Hooray, you can now buy Crocs for your mobile! Ok, so the Crocs "O-Dial" [sic]is actually a shoe-themed mobile holster, but it is official. Quite why your phone would enjoy the lightness, comfiness... um, waterproofness and stain-proofness of those lovely rubbery, resinous cayman shoes, we're not sure though. Oh — its got raised inside surfaces to protect device screens, and an adapter so you can use it to store credit cards? Ah yes, we understand now: it's a marketing thing. And yet, cunning Giz reader, what better uses could you put your croc holsters to?

Available now in black, silver, red, grape, fuchsia, celery (celery? really?), cotton candy and turquoise for around US$14. Don't you go attaching any of those plug-in charm things will you? [Pocket lint]

