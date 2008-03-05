Crazy Singing Clown Urinal Makes Us Go HAHAHAARRGHHSTOPDOINGTHAT!

This Japanese mechanical urinal in Osaka is an all-laughing, all-singing clown with a huge mouth. Yes, you read that well: it sings and moves up and down as you pee in it. And it has teeth. I know. After seeing it in action, I found it so wrong on so many levels that I had to put the video after the jump for other sensitive souls like me.

I don't know about you, but I think this beats our previous Wrongmodo entries, the Jesuswitch and the Musical SpongeBob Digital Thermometer, by a wide margin. [LiveLeak]