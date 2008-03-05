Crazy Singing Clown Urinal Makes Us Go HAHAHAARRGHHSTOPDOINGTHAT!

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This Japanese mechanical urinal in Osaka is an all-laughing, all-singing clown with a huge mouth. Yes, you read that well: it sings and moves up and down as you pee in it. And it has teeth. I know. After seeing it in action, I found it so wrong on so many levels that I had to put the video after the jump for other sensitive souls like me.

I don't know about you, but I think this beats our previous Wrongmodo entries, the Jesuswitch and the Musical SpongeBob Digital Thermometer, by a wide margin. [LiveLeak]

