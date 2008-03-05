Couple Buys $300 Hard Drive From Best Buy, Box Filled With Nothing But Beans

After purchasing a $300 hard drive from Best Buy, a customer was understandably shocked when she and her husband opened the box at home to reveal nothing but three bags of dried beans. Naturally, they immediately called Best Buy only to find that they were absolving themselves of all responsibility. After calls to both the manufacturer and Best Buy's corporate office resulted in similar denials, they decided to contact a CNN consumer watchdog group that managed to score them a $300 gift card to cover the drive.

This isn't the first time we have heard a story like this, and it is certainly not the first time we have heard about rampant douchebaggery going on in the anals of Best Buy. However, it is not all that surprising when you consider that Best Buy had no way of knowing if the complaining consumer was the culprit. So, the lesson here is always check your merchandise before checking out. [Money Helps]