How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Couple Buys $300 Hard Drive From Best Buy, Box Filled With Nothing But Beans

After purchasing a $300 hard drive from Best Buy, a customer was understandably shocked when she and her husband opened the box at home to reveal nothing but three bags of dried beans. Naturally, they immediately called Best Buy only to find that they were absolving themselves of all responsibility. After calls to both the manufacturer and Best Buy's corporate office resulted in similar denials, they decided to contact a CNN consumer watchdog group that managed to score them a $300 gift card to cover the drive.

This isn't the first time we have heard a story like this, and it is certainly not the first time we have heard about rampant douchebaggery going on in the anals of Best Buy. However, it is not all that surprising when you consider that Best Buy had no way of knowing if the complaining consumer was the culprit. So, the lesson here is always check your merchandise before checking out. [Money Helps]

Trending Stories Right Now

china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles