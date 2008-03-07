"Couleur Sur l'Object" Graffiti Robot Turns Vandalism All-Electronic

Designer Stefan Rechsteiner has come up with the Couleur sur l'Objet concept as a modern way of applying "urban art" to walls in hard-to-reach places. Equipped with a can of spray paint, the little tyke would be like a badly-behaved roomba with a vacuum-suction mod to keep it in place. With its accompanying design software, you could presumably use to it create large-scale murals on walls that would previously have required some serious (and conspicuous) ladder-work. Town councils everywhere had better invest in new graffiti-cleaning tech of their own— we suspect this won't remain a concept for too long. [Yanko Design]