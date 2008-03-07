"Couleur Sur l'Object" Graffiti Robot Turns Vandalism All-Electronic

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Designer Stefan Rechsteiner has come up with the Couleur sur l'Objet concept as a modern way of applying "urban art" to walls in hard-to-reach places. Equipped with a can of spray paint, the little tyke would be like a badly-behaved roomba with a vacuum-suction mod to keep it in place. With its accompanying design software, you could presumably use to it create large-scale murals on walls that would previously have required some serious (and conspicuous) ladder-work. Town councils everywhere had better invest in new graffiti-cleaning tech of their own— we suspect this won't remain a concept for too long. [Yanko Design]

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

