Cooking Hell Kitties and Pirates: Tokidoki Mimobot Artist Series

The latest batch of mimobot designer flash drives for Spring continue their artist series, this time fronting Italian artist Simone Legno's Tokidoki brand. There's just three in the set, but they're all pretty awesome: Pirate Nero, obviously a frickin' pirate; Pastaio, who looks like demon kitty chef; and Meletta, which has a monkey on it. They're 1, 2 and 4GB and are fast enough for ReadyBoost. As always, you're not paying for the guts (US$40, US$60, US$100) but the candy coating, which we still think is pretty sweet. [Mimoco]