Controlling an Etch-a-Sketch with a Mouse Might Make it Actually Fun

Here's a confession: I've always kind of hated the Etch-a-Sketch.

Those knobs are pretty much impossible to draw with, so it always felt like the "fun" of using it was just making a simple task needlessly harder. But I guess I'm in the minority there, because it's hugely popular. But this mod for the "toy" might just erase my criticisms by replacing those infernal knobs with a computer mouse, making the whole thing a bit more user friendly. Unfortunately for me, it was created as a school project at Cornell, so I guess I'll just stick to Microsoft Paint for my mediocre drawing needs. [Project Page via MAKE]