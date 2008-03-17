How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Concept Motorola Mobile Phone Sees Double with Two Cameras

What better thing to bring you on the first day of the work week than a concept mobile phone that looks like it was dreamed-up on a lazy Sunday afternoon: a mobile phone with two cameras. No, not your usual one on the front/one on the back. Looking like Wall-e has crashed through your phone, this one has two on the back, with two flashes. The design page has the word "STEREO" writ in letters large under the image, so we're going to guess the twin cams are for making stereo images. You know, that faux-3D effect that is surprisingly cool. Shame the rest of Lysandre Follet's phone design is so meh.[Coroflot via Dvice]

Trending Stories Right Now

china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles