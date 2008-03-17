Concept Motorola Mobile Phone Sees Double with Two Cameras

What better thing to bring you on the first day of the work week than a concept mobile phone that looks like it was dreamed-up on a lazy Sunday afternoon: a mobile phone with two cameras. No, not your usual one on the front/one on the back. Looking like Wall-e has crashed through your phone, this one has two on the back, with two flashes. The design page has the word "STEREO" writ in letters large under the image, so we're going to guess the twin cams are for making stereo images. You know, that faux-3D effect that is surprisingly cool. Shame the rest of Lysandre Follet's phone design is so meh.[Coroflot via Dvice]