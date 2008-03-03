Compact Fluorescent Bulbs Are The New Hotel Robe

While hotels are used to catering to the shady sides of society—there's good reason that rooms are void of blacklight fixtures and stocked to the gills with plenty of cheap towels—they are not used to appeasing eco-conscious thieves. According to Montana's page on energy efficient CFLs, "building owners, hotel operators and office managers complain about people stealing the CFL bulbs right out of the fixtures."

So what can be done about the problem?

According to Montana: "There is no easy way around this, and it is a real issue. Hey, these bulbs are popular!"

If only the allure of low energy illumination devices weren't so close to the cockles of Man's heart, maybe we could hope to find a moment of order in this crazy world we live in. [Montana via ecogeek]