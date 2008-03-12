Colour-changing Concert Hall May Be More Interesting Than the Performances

A concert hall has just been unveiled in Aurillac, France that will be used for everything from sporting events to theatre performances. However, the interesting thing about this building is not what is going on inside it, rather, it is what is taking place on the outside. Using a combination of glass bricks and fluorescent lights with colour filters, the building displays a serene colour spectrum across the entire length of the structure. All that aside, the building itself is beautiful—whether you are looking at in during the day or night. [Dezeen via io9]

