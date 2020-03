Apparently, pouring a cup of coffee is too much work. That's why these Coffee Spoons were invented. They have powdered coffee, creamer, and sugar inside, and when you pour it all into hot water you can use the container as a spoon. In addition to saving perhaps 4 seconds of your precious time, it lets you use something disposable rather than a spoon which you can wash and reuse. Design at its finest right here. [Yanko Design]