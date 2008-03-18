Citizen ITX21-5014 Watch Looks as Futuristic as It Sounds

Citizen has taken the futristic route with the ITX21-5014 watch from their Independent line. Behind the machine-like watch hands is a green LCD, turned 90 degrees to the left, that displays the digital date, time, alarms, chronographs and timers. The watch is finished off by a checkered band and engraving along the sidewalls of the watch. While not quite the controlled chaos that best describes the average Tokyoflash watch, it's pretty cool and out there for Citizen, who typically make more boring timepieces. The ITX21-5014 is currently selling for ¥22,900 in Japan. [Tokyoflash via Geek Alerts]