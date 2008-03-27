Chrysler Says it Will Roll Out In-Car Internet Access Later This Year

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Chrysler believes that they can be the first auto manufacturer to provide in-car internet access—and they plan on achieving that feat by the end of this year. Frank Klegon, Chrysler's product development chief noted: "we want to make the radio itself a WiFi port." In order for the service to work, it would have to utilise a broadband connection from mobile phone towers.

Naturally, this means that they would have to strike up a deal with at least one of the major carriers in order to achieve their goal. Whether or not all this can be done in time remains to be seen, but in the meantime, ask yourself whether or not this technology would be worth the subscription cost and the embarrassment of being seen driving a Chrysler. [Washington Post via Orbitcast via Jalopnik]

