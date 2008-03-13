Cheaptastic US$199 12-Megapixel GE Camera Spotted on HSN

In case you were wondering when the final treaty would be signed in the megapixel war, I think today is as good as any day to call it. There's a 12-megapixel GE—that is to say, brand-licensing no-name Chinese manufacturer—camera selling on HSN (Home Shopping Network) for "under" US$200. It even lists a 2.7" LCD, an SD/SDHC card slot (though up to 4GB only, so not sure the deal there), and shooting up to ISO 3200. Despite all this, our suspicion is that its pictures won't be exactly Canon-grade to say the least. At any rate, a test of this baby will answer once and for all whether megapixels matter. [HSN]