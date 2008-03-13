How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Cheaptastic US$199 12-Megapixel GE Camera Spotted on HSN

In case you were wondering when the final treaty would be signed in the megapixel war, I think today is as good as any day to call it. There's a 12-megapixel GE—that is to say, brand-licensing no-name Chinese manufacturer—camera selling on HSN (Home Shopping Network) for "under" US$200. It even lists a 2.7" LCD, an SD/SDHC card slot (though up to 4GB only, so not sure the deal there), and shooting up to ISO 3200. Despite all this, our suspicion is that its pictures won't be exactly Canon-grade to say the least. At any rate, a test of this baby will answer once and for all whether megapixels matter. [HSN]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles