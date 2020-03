Missing your dog while being away from home wouldn't be a problem if the DogBone Speaker phone concept ever became a reality. Think of it as a two-way reassurance device: you call it up and your dog gets to hear the familiar sound of your voice, while you get to hear its happy barks. It's a cute idea, but we remain worried about the Pavlovian angle—it can't be good to condition your dog to chew on something your voice is coming out of, can it? [Idealist via Dvice]