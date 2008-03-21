Cellphone Delivers 666 Days of Standby, Eternal Damnation, a Camera

A phone that can stay on standby for months without needing to be recharged is a pretty cool idea, right? But where would such amazing abilities come from? One would think that if it was possible to do, many major manufacturers would offer that as a feature. But only from one random Chinese company? Well, considering the I-Coloured Mobile ZJ268 gets 666 days of standby — not 665 and not 667, mind you — I think it's pretty obvious where that power comes from. Trust me, it ain't worth it. [Product Page via Engadget]