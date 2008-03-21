How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Cellphone Delivers 666 Days of Standby, Eternal Damnation, a Camera

A phone that can stay on standby for months without needing to be recharged is a pretty cool idea, right? But where would such amazing abilities come from? One would think that if it was possible to do, many major manufacturers would offer that as a feature. But only from one random Chinese company? Well, considering the I-Coloured Mobile ZJ268 gets 666 days of standby — not 665 and not 667, mind you — I think it's pretty obvious where that power comes from. Trust me, it ain't worth it. [Product Page via Engadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles