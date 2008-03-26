Cellink T USB Thumb Drive Stores, Links

Here's a weird USB thumb drive called Cellink T from Korea's Human C&C which looks like a normal thumb drive at first, but flips out into a two-pronged mobile phone connector. One of the ports still goes into your computer's USB drive, naturally, while the other slides into a mobile phone (Korean, naturally) in order to transfer files or charge the battery. There's actually a microSD card reader in there too, which makes the whole package even more convenient to carry around for grabbing stuff off your phone. [AVING via DVICE]