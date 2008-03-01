Casio Data Bank Watch, Geek Chic

After losing our Paul Frank calculator watch to our arch nemesis the washing machine, we've been searching the Earth (a few internet sites a handful of times a month) for a suitable replacement. Our latest contender is this metal link Casio Data Bank watch, a sort of upper middle class citizen of the retro calculator watch world. While we debate as to whether or not this geek badge is worth our US$80, we'll turn away so you can shyly remove that calculator watch you've been wearing for the last 15 years...without the snarky, ironic intent. [product via retrotogo]