Canvas Laptop Computer Concept for Creative Types

The creative brain of designer Kyle Cherry has had a go at reinventing the laptop, with the specific needs of "creative" users in mind. Keeping the design clean and simple so artistic efforts are unhindered, auxiliary controls sit outside of the keyboard area and include a four-way navigation joystick. He envisages it being a touchscreen device with a configurable screen, skinny and attractive enough to make even a MacBook Air look twice. Of course, it's just a flight-of-fancy design, but after a glance at the gallery you too will be wishing it was a real machine. [Yanko design]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

