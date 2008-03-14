Canvas Laptop Computer Concept for Creative Types

The creative brain of designer Kyle Cherry has had a go at reinventing the laptop, with the specific needs of "creative" users in mind. Keeping the design clean and simple so artistic efforts are unhindered, auxiliary controls sit outside of the keyboard area and include a four-way navigation joystick. He envisages it being a touchscreen device with a configurable screen, skinny and attractive enough to make even a MacBook Air look twice. Of course, it's just a flight-of-fancy design, but after a glance at the gallery you too will be wishing it was a real machine. [Yanko design]