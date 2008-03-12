Canon Vixa HF10 Camcorder Reviewed (Verdict: Best AVCHD to Date)

If you have been waiting for a camcorder that gets AVCHD right, the folks at Camcorder Info have some good news. According to their recent review, The Canon Vixia HF10 may have finally brought the format into its own. When compared to an HDV camcorder, the quality of the HF10's images (artifacts, sharpness, colour, low-light performance) were generally as good, and in some instances maybe even better than its tape laden counterpart. It isn't a perfect device by any means, but it just may be the first great flash memory HD camcorder. Hit the link for the full review. [Camcorder Info and Canon]