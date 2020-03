We know that Canon's Digital Rebel XSi (EOS 450D to the rest of the world) has about the best feature set of any entry level DSLR. But what do the damn photos look like? DPReview already got their hands on a production model and have thrown up a gallery of sample shots. This one was shot with the new image stabilized kit lens at 800 ISO. Hit the jump for another shot at 1600 ISO to get a taste of how noisy (or not) the higher settings are, or just check out their whole gallery.

[DPReview]