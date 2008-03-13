Canon 5D Mark II Rumored Specs and Details

The calendar tells us that the 5D, Canon's second best DSLR range, is due for a refresh. It comes from a message board, so take this with a grain of salt, but someone on DP Review forums has posted specs for a second generation 5D with the following changes: A modest 15.3MP up from 12.8MP, and a massive 2 stop bump in light sensitivity to 25600 ISO.

The cam will supposedly shoot at 6fps instead of 3, and will have dual Digic III processors instead of a single Digic II cpu. The AF system will use 29 points instead of 9, and it'll have the same weather sealing as the top line 1Ds Mark III, as well as live view. The announcement is supposed to come on April 22nd, at $US3500. That's a lot of stat smather, but the bottom line is that Nikon's D300 better watch its ass. [DP Review via Photography Bay, thanks Eric]

15.3 MP full frame CMOS sensor (vastly improved light-gathering capacity per pixel: improved micro lenses; miniaturized micro circuitry; enhanced signal/noise ratio)

Weather sealing same as 1Ds Mark III - Dual Digic III with all-new "CXR" NR system reported to best 3rd party NR software. Available as a C.F with 4 levels of customizable parameters. 14 bit A/D conversion

ISO 12800 (C.F. up to 25600) - Reported 1 2/3 stop sensitivity improvement - All-new 29-point TTL CMOS sensor

with 12 cross-type for F/2.8 or faster lens

Micro lens fine adjustment for up to 14 lenses - 300,000 exposure shutter durability - 3.0" LCD 922,000 pixels

EOS Integrated Cleaning System - Live View (improved from 450D; latest generation) - 6/3 fps continuous shooting for up to 68 frames