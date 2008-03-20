It's official: BitTorrent isn't just for pirates anymore. Canadian broadcaster CBC is planning to use the peer to peer technology to distribute a DRM-free episode of "Canada's Next Great Prime Minister" to the world. It's very much an experiment on the part of CBC — it only intends to release one episode of one show for now, but hey, you have to start somewhere. [Ars Technica]
Canadian Broadcaster To Distribute Show Over BitTorrent
Trending Stories Right Now
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.