How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Build Your Own Electronic Post-it Note

Post-it notes are one of those archaic products that still manage to stick around, literally, in our offices and homes. With this hack, you can transform the beloved Post-it into a very 21st century digital note system. To leave a note, all you need to do is write it out with your finger on the trackpad. The message will show up on the LCD, which can be erased with a push of a button. It's not the easiest hack in the world, but for only $175 it's not the most expensive either. Plus, with a nice enclosure, it could be very functional. [PopSci]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles