Buddha Lucky Palm Breast Massager

Oh Japan! Why must you take something so pleasurable—massaging breasts—and devise a mechanical substitute for doing it yourself? And not only that, paint it gold, call it "Lucky Palm", and plaster a Buddha on the side? That's right, it's a Lucky Palm Breast Massager, straight from Japan, powered by AA batteries. As someone who studied a bit of Buddhism, I can say that Siddhartha would probably approve (he was real letch). When he was around, no lady's middle road was safe. [e-nls - Thanks Captain Japan!]