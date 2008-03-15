How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Buddha Lucky Palm Breast Massager

Oh Japan! Why must you take something so pleasurable—massaging breasts—and devise a mechanical substitute for doing it yourself? And not only that, paint it gold, call it "Lucky Palm", and plaster a Buddha on the side? That's right, it's a Lucky Palm Breast Massager, straight from Japan, powered by AA batteries. As someone who studied a bit of Buddhism, I can say that Siddhartha would probably approve (he was real letch). When he was around, no lady's middle road was safe. [e-nls - Thanks Captain Japan!]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

