It’s not quite as funny as MoanMyIP.com, but brrpr.com is still virtually guaranteed to get a laugh in the office, as it burps out your current IP address or any other string of letters you care to turn into burp-speak. [Compiler]
Brrpr.com Will Burp Your IP Address For You
