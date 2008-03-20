As if to underscore the earlier story about broadband in Australia being too expensive, the European Commission revealed today that more than 50,000 homes and businesses get hooked up to broadband every day in the EU. More than half of those have speeds of between 2 and 10 megabits, and a "significant number" of connections are over 10 megabits. It's clear that things are progressing well in Europe; can they progress as well here? Click on the link for more details on why this is happening. [NYT]
Broadband Booming in Europe
