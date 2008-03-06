British Protecting Local Textards by Padding Lampposts

Apparently, there's been a large number of injuries in England caused by boneheads walking and texting and then walking into solid objects. Rather than create some sort of Darwinian euthanasia program like I would if I was Duke or Lord or Bobby or whatever the leader of that country goes by, the Brits have decided to simply place padding around the lampposts, making them idiotproof for their populous. It's currently being tested on Brick Lane in London and if it's successful it'll spread to other cities in England. Feel free to use the comments section to bemoan what a shameful statement this makes about your country and claim that you are one of the few smart ones, Brits. [Yahoo]