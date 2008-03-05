Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

I'd make the move back to a PC if I could buy this.

Plug 'n Play USB Virus Makes MacBooks Fall to Pieces

Using the power of evil for good, or something like that.

Morgan Hydrogen Fuel-Cell LifeCar from Concept to Shiny Reality

Hydrogen cars are sexy.

Apple TV vs. Vudu vs. Xbox 360: Video Download Battlemodo

Not relevant for us Aussies yet, but still interesting to follow.



Anti-shark Device Eaten By Irony Loving Great White

This story's going to hurt sales, I would think.