How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Pocket Shock-It: Russian Roulette/Mexican Standoff for Chickens

For the Jackass generation. 

Cellphone Delivers 666 Days of Standby, Eternal Damnation, a Camera

Seems rather implausible, except for the eternal damnation part.

Intel Actually Sets Low Price for its Low Price Atom CPU

It's looking good for the Eee PC and its various clones.

Coming Blu-ray 2.0 Update Makes PS3 Best Player Ever

At last. Now we just have to get all the other players on board and the mess of Blu-ray standards might go some way to being solved. 

...and that's it for the weekend. Have a happy Easter everyone!

