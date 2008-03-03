Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Iron Man New Full Trailer Shows Why It's Going To be The Best Hi-Tech Superhero Movie Ever
The preview trailer didn't do much for me, but this one has me quite excited.
SkyWalker 12-Foot Tall Bicycle Probably Requires Jedi Abilities
Time Capsule Arrives
iPhone SDK Detail Rumours: No Accessory Support, iTunes-centric
XPeria X1 Delayed Until 2009
The preview trailer didn't do much for me, but this one has me quite excited.
SkyWalker 12-Foot Tall Bicycle Probably Requires Jedi Abilities
I think what we've failed to find out here is why?
Time Capsule Arrives
Backing up gets the Apple makeover.
iPhone SDK Detail Rumours: No Accessory Support, iTunes-centric
Fine by me. Just launch the thing in Australia so I can enjoy them!
XPeria X1 Delayed Until 2009
I blame Windows Mobile.