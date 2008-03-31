Brave Space Design Tetris Shelves are Best Yet

The Tetris inspired home furnishings catalog continues to grow, and the latest addition may well be the best yet. The Tetris shelving unit from New York's Brave Space Design is the Tetris book shelf to rule them all. We're not too sure if you can take apart each separate compartment to your heart's desire, but if you can't, what would be the point? Unfortunately, you're going to have to fork out quite a bit for the privilege of bringing Tetris to your library. The exact amount will be $"Contact us for a quote," which pretty much means if you don't have enough cash to wipe your arse with $50 bills, the privilege of video game inspired shelving shan't be yours. Sucks. [Kotaku]