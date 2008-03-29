Brass Knuckle Umbrella is a Class 5 Weapon

According to the design page, this brass knuckle umbrella or "Umbuster" was categorised as a class 5 weapon by the Victorian Police—the primary law enforcement agency in Victoria, Australia. That would make it illegal to own there without a licence. I don't know about all of that considering that it appears to be a concept, but I do know you could do some serious damage with it. Then again, if you got in a scuffle in the rain, the drag from the open umbrella may render your punch harmless—resulting in a swift and brutal arse kicking. [Sruli Recht via Likecool]