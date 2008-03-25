How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Brando USB Hygrometer and Thermometer: for Predicting Desk Weather?

We like strange USB gadgets: Brando's new gizmo plugs into a USB port and gives you accurate temperature and humidity measurements, on a second-by-second basis, if you like. It even logs the data for you, in a spreadsheet-friendly fashion. So that you can, you know, predict if it's going to rain on your laptop. Maybe you put a long lead on it, and dangle it out the window? I don't know. For those of you really into that kind of microclimate data collection, it works between -40ºF and 120ºF, measures humidity 0-100% and works with XP/Vista. Available now for US$24. [Geek Alerts]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles