Brando USB Hygrometer and Thermometer: for Predicting Desk Weather?

We like strange USB gadgets: Brando's new gizmo plugs into a USB port and gives you accurate temperature and humidity measurements, on a second-by-second basis, if you like. It even logs the data for you, in a spreadsheet-friendly fashion. So that you can, you know, predict if it's going to rain on your laptop. Maybe you put a long lead on it, and dangle it out the window? I don't know. For those of you really into that kind of microclimate data collection, it works between -40ºF and 120ºF, measures humidity 0-100% and works with XP/Vista. Available now for US$24. [Geek Alerts]