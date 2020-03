When I saw this come up in my RSS feeds, I thought it said Brian Lam, and so I got rather excited. I was, however, (as I so frequently am) wrong. This lamp is the brainchild of Alexander Lervik, who had an MR scan done in Stockholm of his own grey matter, before printing up the results on a 3-D printer. "Yes," he says about his creation. "It is bright." Oh, no one loves a smart arse, Lervik. [Lervik]