Bookseat: the Book Storage Chair for Small Libraries

Useful if you have a really really small apartment, or you just appreciate bookshelf-cum-furniture design, the plywood Bookseat stores your TV Guide copy of War and Peace handily within reach. Alternatively, if you think books are old hat, you could store your DVDs and computer mags in it. Some might think Bookseat is design convergence gone mad, but we think it's simple, neat and that you'll be seeing it in waiting rooms of trendy offices everywhere. Available sometime in Spring, price unknown. [Fishbol furniture via Freshome]