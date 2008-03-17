How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bonsai Gear Clock: Decorate Your Desk With Naked Cogs

The cutest design feature of the Bonsai Gear Clock is its naked gear wheels, rather than its kinda, maybe similarity in shape to a bonsai tree. With plastic gears and a wooden base, it's surely lower maintenance than a real bonsai tree, and watching those gears go slowly round is possibly more interesting than watching tiny leaves sprout. At least in the short term, because a tree really grows and all this is going to do is spin. Still, if you're into strange clocks as desk decoration it's available for US$100. [VisionCoax via Gearfuse]

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

