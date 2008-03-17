Bonsai Gear Clock: Decorate Your Desk With Naked Cogs

The cutest design feature of the Bonsai Gear Clock is its naked gear wheels, rather than its kinda, maybe similarity in shape to a bonsai tree. With plastic gears and a wooden base, it's surely lower maintenance than a real bonsai tree, and watching those gears go slowly round is possibly more interesting than watching tiny leaves sprout. At least in the short term, because a tree really grows and all this is going to do is spin. Still, if you're into strange clocks as desk decoration it's available for US$100. [VisionCoax via Gearfuse]