Blu-ray Players Going Up in Price

When we learned about the death of HD DVD, one of our worst fears was that Blu-ray manufacturers would take a moment, breathe a sigh of relief, then jack up prices because the competition was dead. It looks those fears are being realised.

TG Daily in the US has performed analysis showing that Blu-ray players have reached their highest point since the start of 2008. Sony, Samsung, LG and Sharp in particular have increased prices considerably since the start of the year. Follow the link to find out more. [TG Daily]