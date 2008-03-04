Blu-ray Cannot Contain Metal Gear Solid 4's Awesomeness

The one technical advantage Blu-ray held over HD DVD is that Blu-ray discs hold more stuff, 50GB on a dual-layer disc. But that's still not enough for Metal Gear Solid 4 in all its glory, according to creator Hideo Kojima:

Kojima: For us, we're not still not satisfied with the quality we can do. You know, there's not capacity space.

Interviewer: Wait, wait a sec. Saying there's not enough capacity, are you talking about Blu-ray?

Kojima: That's correct. There's not enough space at all. (laughs) ...There's not enough space. We always talked about where to cut and what to compress.