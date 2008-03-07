Bluetooth purCushion Pillow Lets You Phone While Flat-Out

The purCushion may be a boon for people, like myself, who relax by lounging around on the floor or sofa, and love to chat on the phone: it's a Bluetooth pillow. Much more comfy than jamming a phone under your head, the 26-inch cotton-velvet pillow has a built-in speaker, microphone and soft buttons for control. Its battery manages 200 hours of standby and eight hours of talking, by which time even I would have got fed up of chattering. Seen at CeBIT this week, it will be available soon for US$500. [Reg Hardware]