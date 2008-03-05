Blink-Controlled iPod Solves Problems Nobody Has

A new iPod controller developed in Japan allows you to control your music via your eyes, as it uses a camera clipped to glasses or a pair of headphones to read how you're blinking.

No, it won't skip tracks every few seconds whenever you blink, as you need to be pretty deliberate to get it to work: "Wink strongly for one second with one eye to rewind, use the other to skip to the next song, or close both eyes to pause and play." While this might be a great solution for people who don't have full use of their arms, I can't see this becoming all that popular a solution. I mean, are you so lazy that you'd strap a camera to your head rather than reach into your bag and pull out your iPod to change the tracks? Nice proof of concept, Japan, but I think I'll pass on this one. [Reuters]