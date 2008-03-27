Bird-Electron EZISON 0 is Chunky Portable Speaker Bliss, Almost

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The EZISON 0 speaker has Bird-Electron written all over it; it's pricey, utterly ridiculous and has a design that makes us swoon. Available in white, red, gold, blue or silver aluminium finishes, the EZISON 0 is quite the looker whatever colour you should choose, but we just cannot get our heads around the 7350 Yen (US$73) price tag. After all, a portable speaker that relies on your MP3 player for juice via the 3.5mm jack connection isn't going to pump out the tunes. In fact, standing in at only 73×76×32mm, the EZISON 0 probably sounds just as good as an electron sized bird. (See what I did there with the old semantics? Please, stay seated.) [NewLaunches]

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

