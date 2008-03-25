Bird Flu Detection by "VereFlu" Disposable Lab-on-a Chip

You thought avian flu was so 2006, didn't you? Not so STMicroelectronics, which has been quietly working away to build a new lab-on-a-chip device to detect the virus. Dubbed VereFlu, it's actually able to detect many strains of influenza virus, including human type A and B, and the killer avian H5N1 strain. Better yet, the disposable chip takes just two hours whereas traditional tests take much longer, increasing its life-saving potential. Having passed hospital trials in Singapore last year, its launch means you may expect to see it pop up in hospitals and airports over the coming years. [Reuters]