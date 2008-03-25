How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bird Flu Detection by "VereFlu" Disposable Lab-on-a Chip

You thought avian flu was so 2006, didn't you? Not so STMicroelectronics, which has been quietly working away to build a new lab-on-a-chip device to detect the virus. Dubbed VereFlu, it's actually able to detect many strains of influenza virus, including human type A and B, and the killer avian H5N1 strain. Better yet, the disposable chip takes just two hours whereas traditional tests take much longer, increasing its life-saving potential. Having passed hospital trials in Singapore last year, its launch means you may expect to see it pop up in hospitals and airports over the coming years. [Reuters]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles